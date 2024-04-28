JUSTIN BIEBER sparks concern from fans as he breaks down in tears amid split rumours







Sunday, April 28, 2024 – Justin Bieber shared a number of selfies of him in tears on Sunday, April 28.

The singer, 30, took to his Instagram multiple times over the weekend to share several photos.

Among the pictures were some from his surprise appearance at Coachella, where he performed during singer Tems' set.





One post caught fans' attention. In it, the singer shared close-up selfies of him visibly crying.

The pop star stared down the camera, looking dejected, before bringing the lens closer to show a tear rolling down his cheek.

Justin didn't caption any of his posts and gave no reason for his tears, sparking worry from his followers.

Some thought that the rumours of a split between Justin and his wife Hailey were to blame.





Justin and Hailey, 27, have been married since 2018, but have been plagued by split speculation at many times throughout their relationship.

Recent rumours of marital troubles between the couple arose when Hailey's father Stephen Baldwin, 57, asked for "prayers" for the couple.

In February, Hailey's dad Stephen uploaded a reposted clip of Justin singing which had originally been shared by All Things Possible Ministries founder, Victor Marx.

Text was added over the video which read: "Christians please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection, and draw close to the Lord."

This caused rumours to swirl that the couple were having marital issues, but both the model and singer have since brushed aside the speculation.