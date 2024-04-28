Gospel singer MORENIKEJI 'EGBIN ORUN' is dead

Sunday, April 28, 2024 – Gospel singer Morenikeji Adeleke, also known as Egbin Orun, is dead.
Her death was confirmed in an Instagram post by her
colleague Esther Igbekele, who expressed shock over Egbin Orun’s sudden demise.
In her post, Igbekele stated that they spoke last week and
that she never knew that her friend was about to transit to the great beyond.
The cause of death was however not stated.
She wrote;
“I got home from my program
to hear about this great loss.. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun you left
without saying goodbye.. We spoke together last week not knowing you are about
to embark on a journey to the great beyond.. You are such a beautiful and kind
hearted woman and a very good supporter of my ministry. I am deeply saddened
with your demise but God knows best. You will be greatly missed and your good
deeds will continue to linger in our hearts. Ah Egbin Orun. Good night! Keep
resting in the bosom of Christ.. Ah Gone too soon..Yeeee.”
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.
