Gospel singer MORENIKEJI 'EGBIN ORUN' is dead







Sunday, April 28, 2024 – Gospel singer Morenikeji Adeleke, also known as Egbin Orun, is dead.

Her death was confirmed in an Instagram post by her colleague Esther Igbekele, who expressed shock over Egbin Orun’s sudden demise.

In her post, Igbekele stated that they spoke last week and that she never knew that her friend was about to transit to the great beyond. The cause of death was however not stated.

She wrote;

“I got home from my program to hear about this great loss.. Prophetess Morenikeji Egbin Orun you left without saying goodbye.. We spoke together last week not knowing you are about to embark on a journey to the great beyond.. You are such a beautiful and kind hearted woman and a very good supporter of my ministry. I am deeply saddened with your demise but God knows best. You will be greatly missed and your good deeds will continue to linger in our hearts. Ah Egbin Orun. Good night! Keep resting in the bosom of Christ.. Ah Gone too soon..Yeeee.”

May her soul rest in peace, Amen.