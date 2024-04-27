Watch the dramatic moment KDF soldiers beat up police officers like toddlers at Likoni Ferry as the members of the public watched - This is embarrassing (VIDEO).

The heavily armed KDF special
operations brigade was headed to the Kenya Navy Mtongwe base when they faced
off with the police at the Likoni Ferry Island.
Word has it that the KDF officers first attacked
a private guard at the ferry, attracting the attention of the police on duty.
When the police officers
went to find out the cause of the initial scuffle, the KDF officers turned
their rage on the police officers.
Members of the public at
some point sided with the police and called out the KDF soldiers.
The soldiers were heard
in the viral video accusing the police of charging their rifles against them
thus prompting their violent reaction.
The injured officers and
guards were taken to hospital as investigators started their probe.
Watch the video.
