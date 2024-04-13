Juicy PHOTOs of the pretty lady that married Kenyan sprinter FERDINAND OMANYALA is cheating on his wife with as private chats leak



Saturday, April 14, 2024 - Married Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala has been exposed by a heartbroken man for reportedly snatching his girlfriend.

The man accessed his girlfriend’s Instagram DMs and found chats between her and Omanyala.

They have been meeting secretly for escapades.

The beautiful lady who has swept Omanyala’s heart is called Kim Sene, a fitness trainer.





She has curves in the right places, thanks to her fitness routine.

See her juicy photos below.