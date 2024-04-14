It is RUTO’s aide FAROUK KIBET who ordered my arrest while I was naked - RICHARD ECHESA says





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Richard Echesa has named Farouk Kibet, an aide to President William Ruto, as one of the individuals behind his troubles.

Echesa was arrested and detained over allegations of extorting Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa.

According to the politician's lawyer, Dunstan Omari, Echesa had been detained at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

During his prayer day on Friday, Echesa said Barasa doesn't wield the influence to have him arrested.

Echesa claimed Farouk Kibet was to blame for his arrest and succeeding tribulations.

The former CS pointed out his close ties with Kibet, highlighting their work together during the 2022 presidential campaign trail.

"I want to declare that this Barasa has neither the power nor the capacity to arrest me and put me behind bars.

"The person who helped Fernandes Barasa is my friend, with whom I campaigned for President William Ruto for votes, and his name is Farouk Kibet," he said.

The ex-CS further urged the powerful Kibet not to misuse the power and influence he has courtesy of the head of state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST