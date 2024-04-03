JOE BIDEN says IFMIS is useless in Kenya because RUTO's men have infiltrated it and they are looting like there is no tomorrow

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - The United States government has expressed its reservation with the use of the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS), saying the system is useless since public money is looted through it.

IFMIS is run by the Treasury, but according to U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai, the system is being used by senior government officers to siphon money from the public

Tai in protest about bureaucracy and corruption by senior government officials, said IFMIS is useless, adding that there are central control shutdowns and security gaps that render IFMIS vulnerable to manipulation and hacking.

“Corruption is widely reported to affect government procurements at the national and county levels.

" Kenya has not effectively implemented its anti-corruption laws.

"U.S. firms routinely report direct requests for bribes from all levels of the Kenyan Government,” the U.S. Trade Representative notes

The Kenyan DAILY POST