Blow to LINTURI as embattled Meru Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA joins RUTO’s UDA – Look! This is a genius political move

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has finally made the big move that has left his nemesis, including Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, with an egg on the face.

This is after she joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA).

The Governor has not been affiliated with any party as she won the 2022 elections as an Independent Candidate.

Welcoming her to the party, Cleopas Malala, the party's Secretary General, confirmed that the Governor will vie for the position in 2027 on the party ticket.

He further urged party members to embrace the Governor and to support her political ambitions.

The UDA party members further added that it was time for reconciliation in Meru County which has been rocked by political wrangles.

Affirming this stance, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, who is also the Chairperson of the UDA Party, added that the party would support Governor Mwangaza in the quest to quell the squabbles in the county.

“I take this opportunity as the UDA Chair, and a neighbour of Meru County, to state that the to heal Meru County is now here,” stated Cecily Mbarire.

Mwangaza has faced serious opposition from her nemesis, especially from the ruling party who even sponsored two impeachments to no avail.

Her move to join UDA now changes everything, especially for Linturi, who has been fighting her from right, left, and center.

The Kenyan DAILY POST