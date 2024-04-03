Blow to LINTURI as embattled Meru Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA joins RUTO’s UDA – Look! This is a genius political move

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has finally made the big move that has left his nemesis, including Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, with an egg on the face.
This is after she joined
President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA).
The Governor has not been
affiliated with any party as she won the 2022 elections as an Independent
Candidate.
Welcoming her to the party,
Cleopas Malala, the party's Secretary General, confirmed that the Governor will
vie for the position in 2027 on the party ticket.
He further urged party members
to embrace the Governor and to support her political ambitions.
The UDA party members further
added that it was time for reconciliation in Meru County which has been rocked
by political wrangles.
Affirming this stance, Embu
Governor Cecily Mbarire, who is also the Chairperson of the UDA Party, added
that the party would support Governor Mwangaza in the quest to quell the
squabbles in the county.
“I take this opportunity as the
UDA Chair, and a neighbour of Meru County, to state that the to heal Meru
County is now here,” stated Cecily Mbarire.
Mwangaza has faced serious
opposition from her nemesis, especially from the ruling party who even
sponsored two impeachments to no avail.
Her move to join UDA now changes
everything, especially for Linturi, who has been fighting her from right, left, and center.
