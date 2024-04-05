JOASH MAANGI is a criminal who belongs to jail - EACC rejects RUTO’s Ambassadorial nominee





Friday April 5, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has rejected President William Ruto's ambassadorial nominee to Kampala Uganda Joash Maangi over a housing saga in Nairobi.

The former Kisii Deputy Governor was informed of EACC's letter opposing his nomination while appearing before the vetting panel yesterday.

Maangi was confronted by a protracted case involving a company where he is a director and the National Housing Corporation.

According to the vetting committee chairperson, Belgut MP Nelson Koech, the company was paid for housing units in Langata which the anti-graft body is contesting.

“We received a report from EACC and the issue raised was a recommendation to charge Joash Maangi in a matter related to the National Housing project,” Koech stated

Following the raising of the objection, Kamkunji MP Yusuf Hassan questioned Maangi, wondering why he could not wait to clear the case before taking up the assignment.

“The chair mentioned that EACC is investigating you, you are under investigation. A dark cloud is hanging over you.

"Would it not be better for you and your country that you stand aside and clear your name before taking the assignment?” Yusuf posed.

Defending himself, Maangi confirmed that he was indeed a director at the firm flagged in the saga.

However, he insisted that if anyone is found culpable, the law should follow its course.

“I am 100 percent innocent; this is a witch-hunt. I am confident I am a good citizen and ready to take up my assignment," Maangi insisted.

