DCI releases a PHOTO of notorious Kalenjin fraudster KEVIN KIPRONO, who is on the run after he hacked a mobile money App and stole huge sums of money.





Friday, April 5, 2024 - Kevin Kiprono, whose photo is attached, is wanted by DCI Serious Crime Unit being a suspect in a case of Impersonation and Unauthorized access to computer system reported at Parklands Police Station.

A warrant of arrest is in force for Kevin Kiprono, who, having been released on a police cash bail on December 19, 2023 pending completion of investigations, failed to report on the compelled date.

In the case he is implicated, Kevin Kiprono is believed to have hacked a mobile money App leading to the loss of huge sums of money and thereafter holing up.

Should you have any information that may assist in his arrest, Fichua kwa DCI by dialing 0800 722 203 or report to a police officer or any police station.

Equally, should this post be received by Kevin Kiprono, you are hereby ordered to present yourself to any police station for further legal action.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.