Ivory Coast defender, EVAN NDICKA, is cleared to resume playing after collapsing on the pitch

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 –
Ivory Coast and Roma defender, Evan Ndicka has been cleared to resume
sporting activity after undergoing a series of tests, the Serie
A club said on Tuesday.
This comes days after the 24-year-old collapsed on the
pitch during their match against Udinese. His lungs had reportedly collapsed.
The Paris-born player was carried off on a stretcher after
falling backwards on the pitch in the 18th minute with the game in Udine later
abandoned at 1-1.
Ndicka was conscious but visibly in pain, rubbing his chest
with his right hand as the medical team rushed towards him. He was discharged
from the hospital a day after the incident, which occurred on April 14.
'Ndicka underwent a series of cardiologic
and third-level pulmonary tests,' Roma said in a statement.
'Tests conducted confirmed the absence of cardiac
pathologies and the healing of the minimal pneumothorax that occurred during
the match.
‘The player is therefore fit for resuming sports activity
that will be monitored in the following days.’
Roma, fifth in the Italian top flight with six games to go
will face Napoli on Sunday.
Roma manager Daniele de Rossi previously allayed fears
Ndicka had suffered cardiac issues and revealed the cause of the Ivory
Coast centre-back's problems.
'A collapsed lung is a painful thing but luckily, if we can
say that, he's not suffering from what we feared,' De Rossi said.
Ndicka spent one night in hospital under observation before being allowed to return to Rome from Udine, with tests revealing no sign of cardiac issues.
