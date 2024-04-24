Former Manchester United striker, CARLOS TEVEZ, is rushed to hospital in Buenos Aires after suffering chest pain







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has been admitted to hospital after suffering chest pains.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City striker reportedly spent the night at a clinic in the upmarket Buenos Aires neighbourhood of San Isidro after seeking medical help.

He was due to undergo more tests today at another nearby hospital.

The club he manages, top-flight Argentinian side Independiente, confirmed his hospital admission overnight as it said the initial results had been ‘satisfactory.’

Local reports have linked the problems to stress. Tevez has yet to make any official comment.

Independente said in an overnight statement on X, formerly Twitter after initially denying the father-of-three had been admitted to the hospital: 'Our coach, Carlos Tevez, went to the La Trinidad Hospital in San Isidro with chest pain.

'They carried out the corresponding tests and they were satisfactory.

‘Today he will continue with a series of tests scheduled in advance as part of a general check-up.’

It added in a subsequent message: 'Carlos Tevez will be hospitalised as a precaution until the corresponding tests are completed.'

It was not immediately clear whether he would be able to attend a club training session scheduled for later today.

The hospital where he is set to undergo further tests has been named the Finochietto Hospital in Buenos Aires.

Tevez is understood to suffer from high blood pressure and regularly undergoes medical checks.