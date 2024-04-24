JUDE BELLINGHAM wins 2024 Laureus World Sports Breakthrough of the Year award







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Jude Bellingham has been awarded the 2024 Laureus World Sports Breakthrough of the Year prize in recognition of his startling season for Real Madrid and England.

The 20-year-old English midfielder established himself as the Spanish giants' main man since moving to the club from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Bellingham, who has a tally of 21 goals produced another starring role in Sunday's El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

He scored the late winner that secured a 3-2 win over Barcelona.

Elsewhere, Novak Djokovic and Aitana Bonmati were the other big winners at the ceremony held in the Galeria de Cristal in Madrid on Monday night.

Djokovic was named Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for a record-equalling fifth time after winning the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open to lead the way with 24 grand slam men's singles titles.

'I am incredibly honoured to have won my fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award,' said Djokovic.

'I think back to 2012, when I won it for the first time as a 24-year-old. I am very proud to be here 12 years later, reflecting on a year that brought me and my fans a lot of excitement and success.

'It was thrilling to return to Australia last January and win my 10th title. It is a tournament that is so dear to my heart and set me up for an incredible 12 months.

'I could not have achieved so much success without an incredible team behind me, and inspirational rivals who have always pushed me to be the best version of myself.'

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards took place on Monday 22 April in Madrid, celebrating the leading names in sport from across the globe.