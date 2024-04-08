It's unjust to target us for wage bill control while state officers enjoy hefty paychecks – Doctors tell RUTO as they vow to continue with strike.





Monday, April 8, 2024 - The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has responded to President William Ruto, who said his government cannot be able to pay interns Sh 70,000 monthly.

Ruto told doctors that their demands are not feasible, noting the country is struggling with a huge wage bill and doctors will only receive what will be made available.

“We mind them (doctors), we value the service they give to the nation, but we must live within our means.

"The resources we have are only sufficient to pay Ksh.70,000 for intern doctors. It is not a salary, it is only a stipend for one year then they will be employed,” Ruto said.

But in a rejoinder, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah said they will not accept being the "scapegoats for wage bill reduction" and their demands still remain on the table.

"Despite government pressure, doctors' salaries, anchored on CBA, are non-negotiable.

"We won't compromise on fair compensation for our hard work.

"It's unjust to target us for wage bill control while state officers enjoy hefty paychecks," he wrote on X.

"We stand united against exploitation."

