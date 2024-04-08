RUTO vows to deal ruthlessly with suppliers of fake fertiliser – They are sabotaging my government

Monday, April 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to deal ruthlessly with suppliers of fake fertilizer, saying they are sabotaging his government.
Speaking on Monday when he made
an impromptu tour of the NCPB Eldoret depot, Ruto emphasized the critical
importance of ensuring timely access to fertilizer for farmers across the
country.
He said those behind the illicit
trade would be arrested and prosecuted.
"We will deal with
fraudsters trying to undermine our food production program by selling fake
fertilizer," he said.
He underscored the government's
commitment to safeguarding the agricultural sector and protecting farmers from
fraudulent practices.
Ruto’s visit came on a day
Parliament summoned Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Principal
Secretary Paul Ronoh, and other officials from NCPB and KEPHIS over the fake
fertilizer and seeds.
At the weekend, PS Ronoh
announced that farmers who were supplied with the fake fertilizer would be
compensated.
He said NCPB has started
collecting data from those affected.
Ronoh disclosed that farmers who
are yet to commence planting will have the farm input replaced, noting they have
since recalled the particular brand found to be substandard.
