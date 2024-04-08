RUTO vows to deal ruthlessly with suppliers of fake fertiliser – They are sabotaging my government





Monday, April 8, 2024 - President William Ruto has vowed to deal ruthlessly with suppliers of fake fertilizer, saying they are sabotaging his government.

Speaking on Monday when he made an impromptu tour of the NCPB Eldoret depot, Ruto emphasized the critical importance of ensuring timely access to fertilizer for farmers across the country.

He said those behind the illicit trade would be arrested and prosecuted.

"We will deal with fraudsters trying to undermine our food production program by selling fake fertilizer," he said.

He underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding the agricultural sector and protecting farmers from fraudulent practices.

Ruto’s visit came on a day Parliament summoned Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi, Principal Secretary Paul Ronoh, and other officials from NCPB and KEPHIS over the fake fertilizer and seeds.

At the weekend, PS Ronoh announced that farmers who were supplied with the fake fertilizer would be compensated.

He said NCPB has started collecting data from those affected.

Ronoh disclosed that farmers who are yet to commence planting will have the farm input replaced, noting they have since recalled the particular brand found to be substandard.

