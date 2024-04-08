WAMUCHOMBA begs RUTO to address the doctors' strike because millions of Kenyans are suffering - Stop affordable housing programme and pay medics!!

Monday, April 8, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has called on the government to sort out the doctors' strike.
Speaking on Spice FM on Monday, Wamuchomba said it is the
poor Kenyans who have continued to bear the brunt of the strike.
She noted that pregnant mothers who cannot afford services
in private maternity facilities are delivering under tough conditions.
Wamuchomba further raised concern that patients suffering
from chronic ailments such as cancer have continued to suffer due to a lack of
specialists to attend to them.
"Does it mean those of us who cannot get to a nice
maternity hospital or a privately operated maternity facility should continue
getting our babies on floors of public hospitals," Wamuchomba paused.
"Should we continue languishing in agony and pain just
because there is no money to pay doctors?"
Wamuchomba further noted that the government was giving more
weight to affordable housing at the expense of other matters of public concern
including the doctors' strike.
"What is our priority, is it affordable housing or is
it our medication? Is it our dying cancer patients or is it affordable housing?
Our priorities are wrong and we must go back to the drawing board," she
said.
On Sunday, President Ruto said that doctors need to
understand that the country cannot afford to increase the salaries of its
workers.
President Ruto stressed that the county must manage its
available resources instead of resorting to borrowing to pay wages.
