WAMUCHOMBA begs RUTO to address the doctors' strike because millions of Kenyans are suffering - Stop affordable housing programme and pay medics!!





Monday, April 8, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament, Gathoni Wamuchomba, has called on the government to sort out the doctors' strike.

Speaking on Spice FM on Monday, Wamuchomba said it is the poor Kenyans who have continued to bear the brunt of the strike.

She noted that pregnant mothers who cannot afford services in private maternity facilities are delivering under tough conditions.

Wamuchomba further raised concern that patients suffering from chronic ailments such as cancer have continued to suffer due to a lack of specialists to attend to them.

"Does it mean those of us who cannot get to a nice maternity hospital or a privately operated maternity facility should continue getting our babies on floors of public hospitals," Wamuchomba paused.

"Should we continue languishing in agony and pain just because there is no money to pay doctors?"

Wamuchomba further noted that the government was giving more weight to affordable housing at the expense of other matters of public concern including the doctors' strike.

"What is our priority, is it affordable housing or is it our medication? Is it our dying cancer patients or is it affordable housing? Our priorities are wrong and we must go back to the drawing board," she said.

On Sunday, President Ruto said that doctors need to understand that the country cannot afford to increase the salaries of its workers.

President Ruto stressed that the county must manage its available resources instead of resorting to borrowing to pay wages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST