It is time to deal with these fools firmly and squarely – RUTO deploys military to West Pokot

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto is now fed up and has moved to rein in banditry in West Pokot, insisting that it was unacceptable that some schools in the region had remained closed due to increased insecurity.
As such, he ordered immediate deployment of the military with
soldiers set to begin an operation in the region within the week.
"You have said that there are five schools in the area
that are closed, I want to direct today while in West Pokot, in the next two
days, the military will be here," he directed.
According to Ruto, the military would be deployed to ensure
the schools are rebuilt and reopened as well as ensure the safety of students
once schools open for term three.
The President remarked that it was a shame that West Pokot
was embroiled in banditry and cattle rustling at a time when the rest of the
country was moving forward.
"You have seen that our Nairobi Stock Exchange has
moved from the worst stock exchange to the best in the world, but here you are
engaged in stock theft," he challenged West Pokot residents referencing
the perennial cattle rustling in the region.
Once the army had secured the region, Ruto asked West Pokot
residents to make sure that they sent their children to schools.
This was the second time in his presidency that Ruto was
deploying the military to the troubled North Rift.
The first order was made on February 2023, where Ruto
ordered a joint Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and police security operation in all
bandit-prone areas.
