Governor SUSAN KIHIKA on the spot for using money meant for the poor Nakuru residents to pay her own private lawyers – Look!

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Nakuru residents may be getting a raw deal from Governor Susan Kihika if the Auditor General report is anything to go by.
This is after Kihika was unable
to explain how her administration paid Ksh116 million to different
lawyers.
The irregular legal expenses
were flagged by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu in a report on the County
Executive spending for the 2022-2023 Financial Year.
It was noted that during the
period under review, the county government engaged the lawyers without
following due process and there was also a lack of evidence on which services
were rendered to warrant the Ksh116 million payment.
The Office of the Auditor
General (OAG) marking the anomalies in the county’s legal expenses noted that
the law firms were directly procured despite their services not being urgent.
Additionally, Susan Kihika’s
administration did not provide reasons as to why the law firms were
directly procured.
Raising worries that taxpayers
could have lost money, the report further indicated that legal fees
charged by the external law firms did not have itemized fee notes or
justifications for the amounts charged.
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu
remarked that the lack of itemised fee notes or justifications raised fears
that the hiring of the lawyers was not competitive.
In another case of
misappropriation and wastage of public funds, it was revealed that Nakuru
County lost a civil case where a decree was issued in 2019 instructing the
County Executive to pay Ksh98 million, failure to which it would incur
interest.
Auditor General Nancy Gathungu
in her submissions noted that this was an amount that could have otherwise been
avoided.
