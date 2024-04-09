RUTO introduces new payment method for select farmers from Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya – Look!





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced a new payment method for milk farmers in Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya.

Speaking during a tour of the Eldoret National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) stores, Ruto noted that his administration was formulating a way to pay milk farmers every 15 days.

According to Ruto, this was one of the ways to empower farmers.

In preparation for the bimonthly payments, Ruto announced that starting July 2024, farmers would start receiving payments every 30 days.

“I have directed that starting this July, payments will be made promptly every end month just like salaries,” the President promised.

“In future, I am making preparations so that farmers will be paid every 15 days so as to be able to buy animal feeds.”

Ruto remarked that it was wrong to see cooperatives delay payments for up to two months.

He explained the push to make bimonthly payments was driven by the vision to position agriculture as one of the key economic drivers and further enhance the nation’s food security.

In further reforms to the milk industry, Ruto directed that starting end of April, the government would be paying Ksh50 for every litre of milk.

On the larger agricultural sector, Ruto revealed that his administration was seeking ways to lower further the price of subsidized fertilizer.

“I promised I would sort out the fertilizer issue. Now a bag which was retailing at Ksh6,000 you are paying Ksh2,500. Pray for me so that I can reduce further next year,” he remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST