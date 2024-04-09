RUTO introduces new payment method for select farmers from Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya – Look!

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - President William Ruto has announced a new payment method for milk farmers in Rift Valley and Mt. Kenya.
Speaking during a tour of the Eldoret National Cereals
and Produce Board (NCPB) stores, Ruto noted that his administration was
formulating a way to pay milk farmers every 15 days.
According to Ruto, this was one of the ways to empower
farmers.
In preparation for the bimonthly payments, Ruto announced
that starting July 2024, farmers would start receiving payments every 30
days.
“I have directed that starting this July, payments will be
made promptly every end month just like salaries,” the President promised.
“In future, I am making preparations so that farmers will be
paid every 15 days so as to be able to buy animal feeds.”
Ruto remarked that it was wrong to see cooperatives delay
payments for up to two months.
He explained the push to make bimonthly payments was driven
by the vision to position agriculture as one of the key economic drivers and
further enhance the nation’s food security.
In further reforms to the milk industry, Ruto directed that
starting end of April, the government would be paying Ksh50 for every
litre of milk.
On the larger agricultural sector, Ruto revealed that his
administration was seeking ways to lower further the price of subsidized
fertilizer.
“I promised I would sort out the fertilizer issue. Now a bag
which was retailing at Ksh6,000 you are paying Ksh2,500. Pray for me so that I
can reduce further next year,” he remarked.
