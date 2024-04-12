Undercover cop parades the faces of armed thugs behind robberies and murders in Mathare and Huruma - One of them was arrested with a homemade gun and given a burial contribution book and a pen (PHOTOs)



Friday, April 12, 2024 - Dreaded undercover cop, Saigonpunisher James, has exposed a 3-member gang that is behind a spate of armed robberies and murders in Mathare and Huruma Estates.

The ruthless thugs have been unleashing terror on area residents while armed with guns and other crude weapons.

About three weeks ago, they reportedly murdered an innocent woman.

One of the gang members was arrested by undercover detectives deployed in Huruma to weed out criminals and a homemade gun recovered him.

He was given a burial contribution book and a pen by the cops as a warning.

The suspected thugs are all jailbirds.

See their photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST