Expect a major reduction in fuel prices!! – Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA tells Kenyans





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura has told Kenyans to expect a major announcement on the reduction of fuel prices.

“A major announcement on the reduction of fuel prices shall be made today at 3:00 pm by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Agency (EPRA),” Mwaura said on X (formerly Twitter)

Mwaura noted that the expected reduction in fuel prices will have a ripple effect on the high cost of living which Kenyans have been decrying.

“This will go a long way in reducing the cost of living in the country for hustlers and Kenyans at large,” Mwaura said.

“Truly, Kenya Kwanza led by President William Ruto is delivering on its promises. Stay tuned!”

The last review of fuel prices by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) was in mid-March.

Epra reviewed fuel prices leading to a reduction of petrol pump price by Sh7.21 per litre.

In the Mach review, the Authority also reduced prices per litre of diesel by Sh5.09 and that of kerosene by Sh4.49.

In Nairobi, the price of petrol retailed at Sh199.15, diesel retailed at Sh190.38, and Kerosene at Sh188.74.

Super petrol retailed at Sh195.97, diesel at Sh187.21, and kerosene at Sh185.58 in Mombasa.

In Nakuru super petrol retailed at Sh198.21, diesel at Sh189.82, and kerosene at Sh188.21.

Super petrol retailed at Sh198.98, diesel at Sh190.59, and kerosene at Sh188.98 in Eldoret.

In Kisumu, the price of petrol retailed at Sh198.97, diesel retailed at Sh190.59, and Kerosene at Sh188.96.

