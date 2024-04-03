It is a recipe for chaos!! – ODM calls out RUTO after he appointed KRA chairman as UDA Director of Elections

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has condemned President William Ruto for appointing public officers into the United Democratic Alliance party ranks.
ODM's condemnation comes after
William Ruto's party appointed Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) Anthony Mwaura
as its chairperson of the elections board.
Kenya Power Chairperson Joy
Masinde was appointed the Electoral Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC) chair.
To ODM, this is a recipe for
chaos and takes the country back to the one-party state era.
"We deliberated on the
developments in other parties and their implications for the nation.
"In particular, the
committee expressed deep concerns over developments in UDA, where
public officers, paid by taxpayers from all political formations, have been
appointed as party officials.
"We are staring at the
return of the party-state system last seen in the 1980s, where party leaders
and public servants were one and the same thing. What followed was a youth wing
with watchdog or surveillance responsibilities over the entire nation.
"We take the position that
this development is wrong. It is a recipe for chaos, dictatorship, and
partisanship in the management of public affairs," ODM said in a statement
after the meeting of its Central Management Committee.
The
