MURKOMEN reveals his ruthless side as he humiliates a Kenyan jobseeker – See the VIDEO that will shame RUTO and his arrogant ‘sky team’

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, has been attacked by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) for humiliating a job seeker while presiding over a function in his ministry.
The interaction between the CS
and the job seeker was captured on video by an anonymous person who then leaked
it on the internet.
While moving around what appears
to be a lobby, shaking hands with the visitors, two gentlemen rose to shake
Murkomen's hand, and one of them jumped on the opportunity to say he was on a job
search.
"Habari zenyu?"
Murkomen says, hastily moving around.
Two gentlemen then stood up with
the taller one, dressed in a blue shirt, clasping his hands into those of the
minister, appearing to make an impassioned but indecipherable plea.
Towards the end, one can hear
him say, "Unitafutie kazi Mheshimiwa..."
The CS wastes no time in
dismissing the individual - or even paying attention to his plight. Quickly, he
shuts him down saying, "No, no... Hatupeani kazi hapa..."
Kenyans have attacked the CS
over his arrogance, reminding him that when he was campaigning, he was saying all
hustlers will be accommodated in President William Ruto’s government.
Here is the video of arrogant
Murkomen humiliating a Kenyan job seeker.
