The beautiful KMTC lady in viral PHOTOs that men have been salivating on the internet gets married to a rich ‘Mbaba’ in a colorful traditional ceremony (PHOTOs).

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 - There is this pretty lady whose photos went viral sometime back when she was a student at Kenya Medical Training College (KTMC).

Men were blown away by her beauty and up to date, her photos have been widely circulated on social media.

She has a striking beauty that no man can resist.

















The pretty lady got married to a rich ‘mbaba’ in a colourful traditional wedding over the weekend, two years after graduating from medical college.

The man has been giving her the best life and flying her to lavish vacations across the globe.

See photos.





















































The Kenyan DAILY POST.