Israeli war cabinet plans for response after Israel stopped over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles from Iran (VIDEO)



Monday, April 14, 2024 – The Israeli security cabinet has authorized a three-man war cabinet to decide on Israel’s response, after Iran launched over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Following a late-night meeting on Saturday, the war cabinet comprising of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz met to decide on a response.

Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Iran had launched dozens of surface-to-surface missiles, scores of drone missiles from its territory toward Israel. The attacks lasted approximately five hours.

The vast majority of the missiles were intercepted outside Israeli territory, by Israel’s aerial defense systems, Hagari said in an update early Sunday.

He said a few projectiles landed within Israeli territory, and there had been a hit on an IDF base in southern Israel, which resulted in mild damage to infrastructure.

The Israeli air force had intercepted more than 10 cruise missiles outside Israeli territory, and dozens of UAVs were intercepted outside Israeli territory.

Our planes are still in the air intercepting targets and we are ready for any threat that will come to Israel," Hagari said.

"We will do everything we need, everything to defend the state of Israel."

Early Sunday morning in Israel, the country’s Home Front Command canceled its request for citizens to remain near shelters, an indication that the Israeli military believes the immediate threat of incoming attack has passed.

US forces throughout the region were positioned to provide defensive support to Israel ahead of the attack, and the US intended to intercept as many of the launches as it could. US forces intercepted a number of drones intended for Israel as part of a coordinated defensive effort, and Washington remains vigilant for the potential of more activity.

In a letter addressed to UN chief Antonio Guterres and Security Council President Vanessa Frazier, Tehran has emphasised that its attack on Israel is a legal and justified act of self-defence against Israeli “aggressions”.

The Iranian mission to the UN decried the Security Council’s failure to condemn the deadly Israeli air raid on the country’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.





“As a responsible member of the United Nations, Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law and reiterates its consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the region,” the letter said.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Iran's large-scale attack launched on Israel.

Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, expressing deep alarm over the potential for a devastating region-wide escalation.

"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a devastating region-wide escalation," Guterres said. "I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."