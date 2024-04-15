Israeli war cabinet plans for response after Israel stopped over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles from Iran (VIDEO)

Monday, April 14, 2024 – The Israeli security cabinet has authorized a three-man war cabinet to decide on Israel’s response, after Iran launched over 100 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles towards Israel on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Following a late-night meeting on Saturday, the war cabinet comprising
of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and
Benny Gantz met to decide on a response.
Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Iran
had launched dozens of surface-to-surface missiles, scores of drone missiles
from its territory toward Israel. The attacks lasted approximately five
hours.
The vast majority of the missiles were intercepted outside
Israeli territory, by Israel’s aerial defense systems, Hagari said in an update
early Sunday.
He said a few projectiles landed within Israeli territory,
and there had been a hit on an IDF base in southern Israel, which resulted in
mild damage to infrastructure.
The Israeli air force had intercepted more than 10 cruise
missiles outside Israeli territory, and dozens of UAVs were intercepted outside
Israeli territory.
Our planes are still in the air intercepting targets and we
are ready for any threat that will come to Israel," Hagari said.
"We will do everything
we need, everything to defend the state of Israel."
Early Sunday morning in Israel, the country’s Home Front
Command canceled its request for citizens to remain near shelters, an
indication that the Israeli military believes the immediate threat of incoming
attack has passed.
US forces throughout the region were positioned to provide
defensive support to Israel ahead of the attack, and the US intended to
intercept as many of the launches as it could. US forces intercepted a number
of drones intended for Israel as part of a coordinated defensive effort, and
Washington remains vigilant for the potential of more activity.
In a letter addressed to UN chief Antonio Guterres and
Security Council President Vanessa Frazier, Tehran has emphasised that its
attack on Israel is a legal and justified act of self-defence against Israeli
“aggressions”.
The Iranian mission to the UN decried the Security Council’s failure to condemn the deadly Israeli air raid on the country’s consulate in Damascus on April 1.
“As a responsible member of the United Nations, Islamic
Republic of Iran is committed to the purposes and principles enshrined in the
Charter of the United Nations and international law and reiterates its
consistent position that it does not seek escalation or conflict in the
region,” the letter said.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly
condemned Iran's large-scale attack launched on Israel.
Guterres called for an immediate cessation of hostilities,
expressing deep alarm over the potential for a devastating region-wide
escalation.
"I am deeply alarmed about the very real danger of a
devastating region-wide escalation," Guterres said. "I urge all
parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to
major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East."
תיעוד מדהים של יירוטים מעל הכנסת ובשמי ירושלים— אברהם גרינצייג (@avigrin10) April 13, 2024
צילום: אלחנן גולדברג pic.twitter.com/xyZKm4dhWB
0 Comments