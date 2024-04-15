A man raises concern over a shrine along Nakuru - Naivasha Road where his wife takes all her salary - Is this a cult? (LOOK).





Monday, April 15, 2024 - An unidentified man has raised concerns over a shrine located along Nakuru- Naivasha Road where his wife goes for prayers.

His wife has been taking all her monthly salary to the shrine which is christened Wonder And Yonder.

She even borrows money from friends to take to the shrine.

The couple has had difficulties getting a baby even after visiting several gynecologists, including Dr. Pallavi Mishra, a very prominent doctor in Eldoret.

She takes the money to the shrine as a sacrifice, expecting a miracle baby.

“We have seen several gynecologists in Eldoret including Dr. Pallavi Mishra, a very trusted doctor in that region.

"She told us how her right fallopian tube is inactive and can't allow fertilization.

She recommended an IVF, something I discouraged because of the costs.

"Now my wife met a friend who introduced her to this shrine of Wonder and Yonder.

"Since then, my wife has been taking all her salary, loans, and borrows money to take to this place in the name of offering to God for a miracle baby,’’ the distressed man said.

