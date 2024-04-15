Governor SAKAJA orders KANJOS to close down MILLICENT OMANGA‘s business after she accused him of looting public funds – LOOK!





Monday, April 15, 2024 - Former Nominated Senator, Millicent Omanga, has cried foul after Nairobi county Governor, Johnson Sakaja, ordered county inspectorate officers to close down her business in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

In a post on social media on Monday, Omanga said Sakaja ordered kanjos to close down her business.

According to Omanga, the move was realised after she critiqued the county following a report by Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, which implicated the county governor in irregular payments in her 2022/23 fiscal year report.

"Sakaja has sent county askaris to close down my businesses in Nairobi despite my businesses operating with all the requisite licences.

"This illegal and unjustified action follows my comment on the Auditor General's report on Nairobi County, which appears to have infuriated him," Omanga said.

She further said; "I reject this bullying and political intimidation in the strongest terms possible and ask Sakaja to keep off my businesses.

"I remain steadfast and unbowed and affirm that I'll not be silenced by such cowardly acts."

