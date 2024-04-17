Iran stages huge parade of weapons as it warns Israel will be met with 'massive and harsh' response if it stages even the 'tiniest invasion (PHOTOs)



Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Iran has staged a huge parade of weapons in a show of strength to the West, with its president warning that the 'tiniest invasion' by Israel would bring a 'massive and harsh' response.

The latest provocation from Iran comes as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation after Tehran's missile blitz over the weekend.

Last Saturday, Iran launched hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel in response to an apparent Israeli strike on Iran's embassy compound in Syria on April 1 that killed 12 people, including two Iranian generals.

Israel, with help from the UK, US, neighbouring Jordan and other nations, successfully intercepted nearly all the missiles and drones.





President Ebrahim Raisi gave the new warning as he spoke at Iran's annual army parade on Wednesday.

He said the 'tiniest invasion' by Israel would bring a 'massive and harsh' response, as the region braces for potential Israeli retaliation.

This comes after Israel said that Iran will not get off 'scot-free' after its barrage of missiles and drones - despite Tehran's threats that they will employ 'weapons we have never used before' in response to any retaliatory attack.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said his country 'cannot stand still from this kind of aggression' after it fired 300 missiles, drones, and rockets at Israel, most of which were intercepted.

Iran previously threatened to use 'weapons it has never used' in a 'painful and severe' response if Israel launches airstrikes in retaliation to Tehran's weekend salvo.