Rapper TEKASHI 6IX9INE's Florida home hit by IRS agents, cars seized





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is facing another legal battle as federal agents have rolled up to his house, seizing some of his cars.

TMZ reported that Palm Beach Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Tekashi's home in Lake Worth, Florida, on Wednesday, April 17, to assist IRS agents conducting an operation there.

Tekashi was not home during the raid but eyewitnesses said the federal agents confiscated multiple items from Tekashi's house.

Several different cars of his were hauled off. The rapper is already dealing with another legal problems in Dominican Republic where he's been spending a lot of time lately.

Commenting on the raid, his attorney Lance Lazzaro said "We are assessing the situation and will issue a statement at the appropriate time."