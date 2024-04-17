Israel 'will make own decisions' in response to Iran's attack - Israeli PM NETANYAHU





Wednesday, April 17, 2024 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked the UK, US and allies for its support after helping Israel in defending against hundreds of missiles launched by Iran over the weekend but said Israel "will make our own decisions" on Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah.

The Israeli prime minister met with the UK and Germany's foreign ministers on Wednesday, April 17 amid threats of a "fierce and painful response" from Iran, if it retaliates to the weekend's missile strike, and the aftermath of an airstrike on Lebanon.

While he thanked "our friends for their support in defending Israel," Netanyahu said after meeting with Foreign Secretary David Cameron, "our allies have also all types of suggestions and advice".

"I appreciate it, but I want to make clear that we will make our own decisions and the state of Israel will do all that is needed to defend itself."

Speaking after his meeting, Lord Cameron repeated that Iran's attack was "appalling" but insisted that "any response should be smart and should be designed in a way that is going to limit and try to de-escalate this conflict".

"Nobody wants to see this conflict grow and spread," he added.

The UK foreign secretary also called for "the eyes of the world to switch to looking at the situation in Gaza, where Hamas have held these hostages for 193 days".

"They have been offered a good deal" to release some hostages in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners, he added.

"When the world sees them not taking that deal, everyone should recognise that it is Hamas that is causing this conflict to continue."

Netanyahu's statement comes after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said at an annual parade ahead of National Army Day: "The smallest action against Iran's interests will definitely be met with a fierce, widespread and painful response against all its perpetrators."