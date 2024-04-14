Inspector General of Police JAPHETH KOOME urges police to deal with striking doctors 'firmly and decisively' – Is this man still living in the Nyayo era?





Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has urged police not to allow striking doctors to demonstrate in the streets.

According to the IG, the medics have been disrupting the free flow of vehicles and movement of people during their demonstrations.

Koome further said that the medics have engaged in the demonstrations without notifying police officers, which is contrary to the laws of Kenya.

“The medics have become a public nuisance, blowing whistles and vuvuzelas during the demonstrations thus causing discomfort to patients in hospitals and the general public,” a statement from the IG on Sunday detailed.

He further stated that non-medics, who have intentions of causing havoc to the public, intend to join the ongoing demonstrations.

Therefore, the medics have been urged to conduct the demonstrations with caution, as any act of infringing the rights of the general public will not be tolerated.

“In the interest of national security, therefore, all respective Police Commanders have been instructed to deal with such situations firmly and decisively per the law.

“We wish to caution all doctors to refrain from infringing on the rights of others while demonstrating, and that their efforts to disrupt smooth operations of hospitals will not be tolerated,” Koome added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST