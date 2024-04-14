Inspector General of Police JAPHETH KOOME urges police to deal with striking doctors 'firmly and decisively' – Is this man still living in the Nyayo era?

Sunday, April 14, 2024 - Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has urged police not to allow striking doctors to demonstrate in the streets.
According to the IG, the medics have been disrupting the
free flow of vehicles and movement of people during their demonstrations.
Koome further said that the medics have engaged in the
demonstrations without notifying police officers, which is contrary to the laws
of Kenya.
“The medics have become a public nuisance, blowing whistles
and vuvuzelas during the demonstrations thus causing discomfort to patients in
hospitals and the general public,” a statement from the IG on Sunday
detailed.
He further stated that non-medics, who have intentions of
causing havoc to the public, intend to join the ongoing demonstrations.
Therefore, the medics have been urged to conduct the
demonstrations with caution, as any act of infringing the rights of the general
public will not be tolerated.
“In the interest of national security, therefore, all
respective Police Commanders have been instructed to deal with such situations
firmly and decisively per the law.
“We wish to caution all doctors to refrain from infringing
on the rights of others while demonstrating, and that their efforts to disrupt
smooth operations of hospitals will not be tolerated,” Koome added.
