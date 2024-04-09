Devki billionaire NARENDRA RAVAL now wants RUTO to rule for 25 years at the time Kenyans are tired of his leadership after one year.





Tuesday, April 9, 2024 - Devki Group of Companies Founder and Chairman Narendra Raval Narendra Raval has expressed his deep admiration for President William Ruto’s leadership.

Speaking during the launch of the Sh45 billion Cemtech Sebit Clinkerization plant in West Pokot, Narendra wished that Ruto could be given a chance to rule Kenya for 25 years.

According to him, Ruto would change the country if he were president for 25 years.

“Our President is here and I am happy, I was worried if he could come with this weather but he managed to come through the road.

"He loves this country so much. I have no words to say thank you to him may God give him 100 years of life.

"I wish we have him as president for at least 25 years.

"He will develop this country,” said Narendra.

The billionaire’s remarks were echoed by Pokot South Member of Parliament David Pkosing who said they should change the current constitution.

“I think those twenty-five years we should change the constitution,” Pkosing stated.

This comes even as Kenyans have expressed their displeasure with Ruto’s leadership due to tough economic times exacerbated by the high cost of living and increased taxes since taking over.

In 2022, President Ruto said he was not interested in the move to amend the constitution to scrap the term limit saying it was selfish.

Ruto who was speaking during a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting told MPs to focus on the needs of the people instead of discussing the presidential term limit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST