I am not a snitch!! – DJ JOE MFALME says after he was accused of betraying hype man BALLO (OCHIENG) in the murder of a DCI officer



Wednesday, April 10, 2024 - Celebrated DJ, Joe Mfalme, has come out to clear his name after facing intense criticism over recent events in the case of the murder of Kabete DCI officer Felix Kelian.

Joe and five other suspects were released last week, with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommending that they become State witnesses.

Meanwhile, DJ Joe's friend and colleague, Allan Ochieng' aka Hype Ballo, remained behind bars, with the DPP looking to charge him with Kelian's murder.

Netizens did not receive this decision well, with accusations flying around that Joe and the rest of his crew had betrayed Ballo.

Speaking to Milele FM's Ankali Ray, Joe addressed this claim, saying people were judging him without knowing the intricacies of the case.

"People don't know the story.. the matter is in court, so hiyo ni kitu siweziongelea saa hii. Lakini ni sawa, public opinion iko sawa...mambo ya kesi ni watu hawajui kesi," he explained.

When asked about the snitch label accorded to him by netizens, Joe was unbothered, emphasising his friendship with Ballo. "Wewe unajiskiaje watu wakikuita hivo kwamba wewe ni snitch, umepatiana rafiki yako?" Ankali asked.

Joe responded: "Niko sawa because Ballo and myself are on good terms."

