Thursday, April 11, 2024 - There was a bizarre incident in Kisii County after a woman’s body was abandoned outside her first husband’s homestead by her in-laws.

According to reports, the woman was rejected from her second marriage for being childless.

The ‘evil’ in-laws abandoned the body in a coffin by the roadside, outside her first husband’s homestead.

See photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.