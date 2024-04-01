How YVONNE OKWARA’s decision to remain childless led to the crumbling of her marriage with husband, ANDREW MATOLE - She has already removed the wedding ring and dropped his name.





Monday, April 1, 2024 - Renowned Citizen TV anchor Yvonne Okwara has separated from her husband, Andrew Matole.

The two love birds parted ways a month ago after being together for 10 years.

According to well-placed sources, Yvonne’s decision not to have kids is the main reason why her marriage with Matole crumbled.

A source close to the couple revealed that Matole complained that she was too focused on her career at the expense of their marriage.

“Before they separated, he had been complaining that she was too focused on her career at the expense of their marriage.

"He also wanted babies but she chose to remain childless,” the source revealed.





Yvonne has stopped using her husband’s sir name ‘Matole’ when signing in for her Thursday night prime-time news bulletin at Citizen TV.

Additionally, her wedding ring has since disappeared after being a permanent fixture on her left arm for the last 10 years.

Yvonne, 41, has no kids.

Speaking in a past interview, the celebrated TV journalist stated that she does not feel pressured by societal expectations to conform to traditional norms of parenthood.

She emphasized that external opinions have never dictated her decisions, especially regarding such deeply personal matters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.