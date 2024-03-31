Naivasha man cries out after a Nairobi lady he was planning to marry stole all his household items and fled after cohabiting with her for 2 weeks - Shame on you JULIAN AKINYI (PHOTOs).

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - A man from Naivasha has taken to social media to expose a lady identified as Julian Akinyi, who reportedly stole his household items and fled.
They have been dating
for quite some time and decided to take their relationship to another level.
A few weeks ago, he
sent her bus fare to cater for her transport to Naivasha where he stays and
co-habited with her for two weeks.
Little did he know
that she had an evil plan.
He left her in the
house and went to work as usual, only to be informed by the caretaker that the
door was open and the house empty.
She stole almost all
his household items and fled.
When he called her,
she told him that she took the household items to compensate for the two weeks
they co-habited.
He has reported the
matter to DCI in Naivasha.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
