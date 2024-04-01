Is this MURKOMEN who was ordered by RUTO to surrender Ksh 20 Million given to him in cash by a foreign investor?

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Word has it that a top Government official in a powerful docket was recently taken aback when his boss got wind of a special gift he received from a foreign investor.

The special gift is said to be Sh 20 Million in cash.

To his surprise, his boss called him immediately he put the money in the boot of his car.

He was directed to either return it or declare and surrender.

He had no option but to surrender the gift to the boss.

The powerful government official was heard lamenting to his friends and questioning how the big man got wind of the deal.

Is this Murkomen?

The Kenyan DAILY POST.