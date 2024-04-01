Is this MURKOMEN who was ordered by RUTO to surrender Ksh 20 Million given to him in cash by a foreign investor?

Monday, April 1, 2024 - Word has it that a top Government official in a powerful docket was recently taken aback when his boss got wind of a special gift he received from a foreign investor.
The special gift is
said to be Sh 20 Million in cash.
To his surprise, his
boss called him immediately he put the money in the boot of his car.
He was directed to
either return it or declare and surrender.
He had no option but
to surrender the gift to the boss.
The powerful
government official was heard lamenting to his friends and questioning how the
big man got wind of the deal.
Is this Murkomen?
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
