How one of the suspects who robbed a businessman of Sh 3.9 Million in Eastleigh after shooting him was nabbed in Mombasa buying a car.

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Detectives have arrested one of the suspects behind an armed robbery incident where a 26-year-old Somali businessman was shot in Eastleigh and robbed of Sh 3.9 million.

The suspect was trailed to Mombasa by a team of detectives and nabbed as he waited to buy a car for his personal use.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday evening and placed at the scene of the robbery.

“We have a suspect and he is being brought to Nairobi. The man had gone to buy a car in Mombasa using some of the cash robbed from the victim in hospital,” said a detective aware of the probe.

Detectives are looking for more suspects in the attack that left the businessman with serious gunshot wounds.

The gang was riding on a motorbike when they struck and robbed the businessman of the cash.

The victim had intended to deposit the money at one of the banks at BBS Mall.

However, upon arrival, he discovered that the bank was closed and decided to return home, opting to ride a boda boda for convenience.

He did not know he was being pursued by the thugs who had prior information on the cash.

Watch the incident here in case you missed it

The Kenyan DAILY POST.