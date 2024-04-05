CCTV captures how ENOS LAGAT, who is closely linked to State House, was abducted along Lang’ata Road and bundled into a Subaru (VIDEO)

Friday, April 5, 2024 - Enos Lagat has gone missing after he was abducted in public at Uchumi Hyper, along Lang’ata Road.

A CCTV footage that has surfaced captures Lagat, wearing a blue jacket and a cap but appearing unsettled as he kept looking behind.

In the footage, another man dressed in a yellow jacket kept following him a few steps from behind.

Shortly after, a Subaru approaches and two men alight.

He is forcefully grabbed and bundled into the car.

The car then speeds off.

Lagat has been missing for six days now, leaving his friends and family in distress.

He is reportedly connected to State House.

He was pictured with President William Ruto during a social function.

Watch footage of his abduction.





CCTV captures the moment Enos Lagat, a man closely linked to statehouse is abducted in broad daylight by a regime that rose to power through condemning such abductions. His family has reported him missing for 6 days now … pic.twitter.com/GmswKiqT4M — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) April 5, 2024

