CCTV captures the moment a businessman was accosted by armed thugs riding on a motorbike, shot and robbed of Ksh 3.97 Million in Eastleigh (VIDEO).

Sunday, March 31, 2024 - A 26-year-old Somali businessman was accosted by motorbike-riding thugs and shot, before being robbed of over $30,000(Ksh 3.97 million).

The incident which happened on Saturday, March 30, captured two thugs on a motorbike intercepting the businessman identified as Adan Ali Mohamed, who was also on a motorbike.

Mohamed had intended to deposit the money at one of the banks at BBS Mall at noon.

However, upon arrival, he discovered that the bank was closed.

Consequently, he decided to return home, opting to ride a bodaboda for convenience.

When he reached around Bulsho car wash on Muratina Street, the thugs accosted him.

One of the thugs shot Abdi and grabbed the money which was wrapped in a green paper and fled the scene, leaving him writhing in pain.

Eyewitnesses, including the manager of Bulsho car wash, Abdirashid Ali, recounted the harrowing incident.

“Immediately I heard the loud bang, I came out and saw a man on the ground and another one fleeing,” Abdirashid recounted.

The businessman was rushed to the nearby Health Gate Hospital, where he is recuperating.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations visited the scene to gather evidence and assess the situation.

A manhunt for the thugs has been launched as investigations continue.

Watch the video of the robbery incident.

Exclusive: CCTV footage of Eastleigh’s shooting that has left a 26-year-old man injured & robbed of Sh3.97 million. pic.twitter.com/oRw3G2rR9p — The Eastleigh Voice (@Eastleighvoice) March 30, 2024

