RAILA now reveals how ODM will pick its presidential candidate in 2027 – Is he giving up the fight for the presidency?

Friday April 19, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has revealed ODM’s plans ahead of the 2027 General Election.
Speaking on Thursday, April 18th during the ODM
National Governance Council meeting at Bomas of Kenya, Raila said the party
will pick the most suitable candidate as its presidential flag bearer in the
2027 general elections.
He noted that he will speak to the interested candidates when
the election period is near and ask them to shelve their ambitions and support
one of them.
"When the time for elections comes, we will look at who,
if we put them as our flag bearer, will enable us to win.”
“I will tell others to step aside for now and let us try
someone else.”
“Their time will come later.”
“We want to move forward united as members of ODM.”
“Let's leave behind the politics of discrimination."
Said Raila.
The Azimio leader noted that the ODM party needs everyone on
board including former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and former Kakamega
Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to secure a win.
Raila pointed out that the opposition party should not be
divided along regional lines but have a face of the nation.
"This party needs Oparanya, Joho, Sifuna, Mbadi, and
everyone else.”
“We want all of them to be the face of ODM.”
“It's not about saying we from the coast think it should be
Joho, we from the west think it should be Oparanya, or we from Nyanza believe
someone from Nyanza should lead.”
“That is not ODM, that is petty politics.”
“I would like us to unite and show that ODM is not just
about Baba; ODM is Kenyans,” Raila added.
Raila's succession in ODM is pitting Joho against Oparanya,
with both ex-governors interested in running for the presidency in the 2027
General Elections.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments