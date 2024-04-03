Harrowing video shows elephant charging at truck during African safari, killing American tourist (VIDEO)



Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – A shocking video captured the moment a bull elephant in Zambia charged at a safari vehicle flipping it over several times and killing an 80-year-old American woman during an expedition.

The unidentified woman was among six tourists with the group Wilderness Zambia who were out on a photography tour Saturday, March 30, when they came under attack by the crazed animal, the Telegraph reported.

“At around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning the six guests were on the game drive when the vehicle was unexpectedly charged by the bull elephant,” Wilderness Zambia CEO Keith Vincent said in a statement.

Distressing footage captured by a passenger shows the elephant charging toward the vehicle as it cruises along a bush-lined road before suddenly stopping when its path was blocked. The passenger continues to record as the animal lunges at the vehicle and flips it over.

The elderly woman later died of her injuries while another woman remains hospitalized.

The other four guests were treated for minor injuries after the violent attack.

“Our guides are all extremely well-trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough,” Vincent said.

Watch the video below.