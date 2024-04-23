RUTO under pressure to apologize to Nairobians for the mess Governor SAKAJA has caused in the city – You cleared him despite having fake academic certificates

Tuesday April 23, 2024 - President William Ruto may be forced to apologize to Nairobians on behalf of Governor Johnson Sakaja for the mess he has caused in the city.
This is after he gave him the node to vie for the city Governorship
on his UDA party ticket despite Sakaja’s questionable merit.
According to Education analyst Janet Ouko, Nairobi's
management has been lamentable under Governor Johnson Sakaja's rule, noting
that it has attracted questions on his proficiency.
She also pointed out that Sakaja, despite having doubtful
academic qualifications, was still granted a green light by the UDA party to
contest and city dwellers are now bearing the brunt of that decision.
"It is in the public domain that the Governor of Nairobi
had issues with the academic certificates. The role of that administration is
clearing people to come out and apologise to Nairobians," said Ouko
stated.
"We expect UDA to take responsibility for the kind of
leadership they have ensured sits at City Hall. If they feel that this governor
is not articulating the UDA manifesto as it's supposed to be done then there is
something we expect them to do."
This comes against the backdrop of the city experiencing paralysed
service delivery and poor infrastructure as most parts of the city remain
submerged for days following heavy rains.
Political noise from residents and some Members of Parliament
has also been witnessed as many have questioned why there are widespread
sewerage problems, garbage mountains in residential areas, water shortages
amidst flooding, and poorly planned high-rise constructions
On March 19, a section of Nairobi County UDA leaders
slammed Sakaja, accusing his administration of being the "most
incompetent and morally degenerate" County Government.
Led by Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, the leaders accused
Sakaja's administration of contributing to Nairobi County's deteriorating
state.
Sakaja's academic qualifications were in doubt and he was taken
to court in the run-up to the 2022 General Elections on accusations that his
certificates were fake.
