RUTO under pressure to apologize to Nairobians for the mess Governor SAKAJA has caused in the city – You cleared him despite having fake academic certificates







Tuesday April 23, 2024 - President William Ruto may be forced to apologize to Nairobians on behalf of Governor Johnson Sakaja for the mess he has caused in the city.

This is after he gave him the node to vie for the city Governorship on his UDA party ticket despite Sakaja’s questionable merit.

According to Education analyst Janet Ouko, Nairobi's management has been lamentable under Governor Johnson Sakaja's rule, noting that it has attracted questions on his proficiency.

She also pointed out that Sakaja, despite having doubtful academic qualifications, was still granted a green light by the UDA party to contest and city dwellers are now bearing the brunt of that decision.

"It is in the public domain that the Governor of Nairobi had issues with the academic certificates. The role of that administration is clearing people to come out and apologise to Nairobians," said Ouko stated.

"We expect UDA to take responsibility for the kind of leadership they have ensured sits at City Hall. If they feel that this governor is not articulating the UDA manifesto as it's supposed to be done then there is something we expect them to do."

This comes against the backdrop of the city experiencing paralysed service delivery and poor infrastructure as most parts of the city remain submerged for days following heavy rains.

Political noise from residents and some Members of Parliament has also been witnessed as many have questioned why there are widespread sewerage problems, garbage mountains in residential areas, water shortages amidst flooding, and poorly planned high-rise constructions

On March 19, a section of Nairobi County UDA leaders slammed Sakaja, accusing his administration of being the "most incompetent and morally degenerate" County Government.

Led by Dagoretti South MP, John Kiarie, the leaders accused Sakaja's administration of contributing to Nairobi County's deteriorating state.

Sakaja's academic qualifications were in doubt and he was taken to court in the run-up to the 2022 General Elections on accusations that his certificates were fake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST