Ghanaian man arrested for trying to sneak into London-bound airplane







Friday, April 19, 2024 – A Ghanaian man has been arrested for attempting to sneak into a London-bound flight from Kotoka International Airport.

He was apprehended after being spotted crawling on the airport’s tarmac by officials of Aviance, a terminal management company under the Ghana Airport Company.

It is believed the young man who is currently in police custody used the Burma Camp Road and made his way through the bushes to find his way on the tarmac.

He reportedly tried entering a plane belonging to British Airways which was scheduled to depart from Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 for Heathrow in the United Kingdom.



