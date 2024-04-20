'Embarrassing' PHOTO of KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN sitting on the toilet is shared by husband TRAVIS BARKER to celebrate her birthday







Friday, April 19, 2024 – Travis Barker celebrated wife Kourtney Kardashian’s 45th birthday by sharing a photo of her sitting on a toilet.

The photo, uploaded Thursday, April 18, by the Blink-182 rocker, 48, was met with amused reactions from his followers.

“That’s real love,” someone commented, while another added, “Lmfaoooo you did not have to do her like that but I'm glad you did!!"

Meanwhile, others felt the photo was inappropriate.

“OMG ew wtf the toilet pic,” one person said.





Another chimed in, “I’m so sorry but the toilet pic is nasty. I hope Kourtney approved that?”

Barker’s birthday tribute included other photos of his spouse. Several show tender moments exchanged between the reality star and their 5-month-old son, Rocky Thirteen. Others show Kardashian lounging in bed, on a private jet and on a boat with Barker.

In the caption, Travis wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, soulmate and best friend forever. I love you. I love our life together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife a person could ask for. Here’s to many more years of adventure together.”