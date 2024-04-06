BARRACK MULUKA Slams RUTO’s ‘gangster regime’ as he apologises to Kenyans for campaigning for UDA.





Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Former Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Barrack Muluka, has said he regrets supporting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

In October 2020, Muluka joined President William Ruto, then the Deputy President, stating he was proud to work under him.

Muluka said he had no problem offering his services to Ruto as he had the necessary credentials to perform any task.

Fast forward, the communication specialist has expressed his displeasure about the Ruto-led administration.

During an interview on KTN News on Friday, Muluka stated that those who contributed to Kenya Kwanza's ascend to power owe the country an apology.

"We are talking about a gangster government, a gangster regime, and that's why we are where we are, and we must call it what it is by its name.

"As I have said, those of us in whatever way and to whatever extent that may have contributed to the bringing of this bandit regime into power, owe this country an apology," he stated.

