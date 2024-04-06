BARRACK MULUKA Slams RUTO’s ‘gangster regime’ as he apologises to Kenyans for campaigning for UDA.

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Former Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary General, Barrack Muluka, has said he regrets supporting the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.
In October 2020, Muluka joined
President William Ruto, then the Deputy President, stating he was proud to work
under him.
Muluka said he had no problem
offering his services to Ruto as he had the necessary credentials to perform
any task.
Fast forward, the communication
specialist has expressed his displeasure about the Ruto-led administration.
During an interview on KTN News on
Friday, Muluka stated that those who contributed to Kenya Kwanza's ascend to power
owe the country an apology.
"We are talking about a gangster government, a gangster regime, and that's why we are where we are, and we must call it what it is by its name.
"As I have said, those of us in whatever
way and to whatever extent that may have contributed to the bringing of this
bandit regime into power, owe this country an apology," he stated.
