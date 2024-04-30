GACHAGUA comes face-to-face with devastation of floods after visiting victims of Mai Mahiu landslide – He almost shed tears





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday visited victims of the Mai Mahiu landslide.

The DP condoled with the residents after the Old Kijabe Dam burst, causing massive flooding that led to the death of at least 42 Kenyans.

He said that the government shares in the pain of families, friends, and relatives who lost loved ones in Maai Mahiu.

"The damage is deep and devastating. It has also triggered a massive humanitarian crisis akin to what has been witnessed in other parts of our nation as the enhanced rains leave trails of death, destruction and displacements.

"Nature's fury is immeasurable," he said.

“On behalf of President William Ruto and the entire government, I send our deepest sympathies to the families who have lost loved ones in this unfortunate incident in Maai Mahiu and the rest of the country and those who have been displaced."

Gachagua commended the county government of Nakuru, the Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, MCAs, the National Youth Service, the National Government Administration Officers, partners, and Kenyans for their contribution to ameliorating the situation.

He said the government has deployed resources to assist those who have been affected.

The DP added that measures to avert the further loss of lives and livelihoods have been put in place.

Other leaders present were Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and her Kiambu counterpart Kimani Wamatangi, Naivasha Jayne Kihara, Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Wamuratha, area MCA Kamau among other leaders.

