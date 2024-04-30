RUTO left with an egg on the face as OSCAR SUDI outshines him during a church Harambee – See how much he contributed that left the president gasping for air?





Tuesday, April 30, 2024 - Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has left many in shock after outdoing President William Ruto in terms of contribution during a church Harambee.

This is after he contributed three times what Ruto contributed towards church construction.

In the viral video, Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen, who appeared to be the emcee of the event, called Sudi on stage to bring his contribution.

Sudi, accompanied by his two wives, was seen carrying his contribution in a white paper bag.

Murkomen then announces the amount brought by the MP.

"One hundred, three hundred, seven hundred, eight hundred, one million... 3 million," Murkomen counted out loud as the crowd cheered on.

Sudi's wives contributed KSh 100k each to boost their husband's donation.

In total, Sudi and his family contributed KSh 3.2 million, three times more than President William Ruto's KSh 1 million contribution.

MP Sudi's generosity sparked many reactions from netizens, with some lauding him while others wondered where an MP could get that kind of money.

"Oscar sudi is the real deal, he has contributed more than CS Murkomen, this is suprising,” Elkana Mutai said.

Arch Kileteny said. "I've started seeing Sudi differently, many politicians are rich but Sudi is generous and always ready to help."

Nate said. "I wish this money could be used to build schools and provide equipment for CBC students."

JQ said. "That is our money. DCI you're sleeping on the job."

Kinoti Wilfred said. Where are people getting money."

Denni5 said. "Power rule. Never outshine your master."

