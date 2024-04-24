Former Paralympian, OSCAR PISTORIUS, is pictured for the first time as a free man since his release from jail for killing his girlfriend (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Oscar Pistorius has been seen for the first time since his release from jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
The former Paralympian, 37, was seen for the first time
after serving seven years behind bars as he reported to the parole office in
Pretoria.
Pistorius, known as 'The Blade Runner' because of his
prosthetic legs, appeared happy as he arrived at the office.
He killed Reeva, 29, on Valentine's Day 2013, shooting her
through the locked door of their bathroom and later claiming he had thought she
was an intruder.
Since his release, the star has remained at his uncle's
£ 2 million luxury mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria, after being warned by
parole officers not to be photographed.
Oscar has been allowed out on parole until 2029 and must
adhere to a number of conditions set down by Atteridgeville
Correction Services officials.
He has to undergo a course of 'anger management' to help him
cope with his fierce temper which prosecutors said led him to kill Reeva.
The former athlete can no longer be the party animal that he
was before he gunned down Reeva in his apartment on February 14, 2013.
He is barred from drinking alcohol and handling any weapons
and must inform his parole officers of his whereabouts and remain at his uncle
Arnold's home during set hours.Pistorius has also been banned from giving media
interviews, which will come as a further blow as major US talk shows
were hoping to line him up as a star guest.
He remains under house arrest at his uncle's home – and is
said to pray most of the day in between playing video games and greeting
friends and family.
He has the use of a swimming pool, gym and games room and when he dines with his uncle and aunt they hold hands and the devout Christians pray before eating.
0 Comments