Former Paralympian, OSCAR PISTORIUS, is pictured for the first time as a free man since his release from jail for killing his girlfriend (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – Oscar Pistorius has been seen for the first time since his release from jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

The former Paralympian, 37, was seen for the first time after serving seven years behind bars as he reported to the parole office in Pretoria.

Pistorius, known as 'The Blade Runner' because of his prosthetic legs, appeared happy as he arrived at the office.

He killed Reeva, 29, on Valentine's Day 2013, shooting her through the locked door of their bathroom and later claiming he had thought she was an intruder.

Since his release, the star has remained at his uncle's £ 2 million luxury mansion in Waterkloof, Pretoria, after being warned by parole officers not to be photographed.

Oscar has been allowed out on parole until 2029 and must adhere to a number of conditions set down by Atteridgeville Correction Services officials.

He has to undergo a course of 'anger management' to help him cope with his fierce temper which prosecutors said led him to kill Reeva.

The former athlete can no longer be the party animal that he was before he gunned down Reeva in his apartment on February 14, 2013.

He is barred from drinking alcohol and handling any weapons and must inform his parole officers of his whereabouts and remain at his uncle Arnold's home during set hours.Pistorius has also been banned from giving media interviews, which will come as a further blow as major US talk shows were hoping to line him up as a star guest.

He remains under house arrest at his uncle's home – and is said to pray most of the day in between playing video games and greeting friends and family.

He has the use of a swimming pool, gym and games room and when he dines with his uncle and aunt they hold hands and the devout Christians pray before eating.



