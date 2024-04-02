2 Premier League footballers arrested after a R@PE case was reported to police





Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A pair of Premier League footballers have been arrested after a r@pe was reported to police.

According to Mail Online, the two unnamed footballers from the same club were arrested at the weekend.

One player, 19, was reportedly spoken to by police on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a r@pe at the club stadium before he was formally arrested after leaving the grounds.

He was detained overnight and was later questioned by police under caution.

The other player, who is also 19, was arrested the day after and was later quizzed by officers on suspicion of r@pe.

Both players have reportedly now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The alleged r@pe reportedly took place on Friday night, with the alleged victim contacting police and filing a formal complaint hours later.

A police spokesperson told The Sun: 'Officers have arrested two men following a report of a r@pe.

'A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a r@pe. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of r@pe.

'Both men have since been released on police bail.'

A source also told The Sun that police arrived at the stadium and spoke to one of the players in 'a private room within the ground'.

They added that he left the club with 'another individual' and was formally arrested later that night.

A club spokesman told The Sun: 'As the matter is now in the hands of the police, the Football Club will not be making further comment at this stage.'

It is not the first time the Premier League has been at the centre of a police investigation over an alleged r@pe.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 22, was charged with attempted r@pe, assault and coercive behaviour in October 2022.

The case against him was subsequently dropped in February 2023 after key witnesses withdrew. Greenwood denied all the allegations against him.

After an internal club investigation, the decision was taken to send Greenwood out on loan to Spanish club Getafe.