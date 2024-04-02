2 Premier League footballers arrested after a R@PE case was reported to police

Tuesday, April 24, 2024 – A pair of Premier League footballers have been arrested after a r@pe was reported to police.
According to Mail Online, the two unnamed footballers from
the same club were arrested at the weekend.
One player, 19, was reportedly spoken to by police on
suspicion of assault and aiding and abetting a r@pe at the club stadium before
he was formally arrested after leaving the grounds.
He was detained overnight and was later questioned
by police under caution.
The other player, who is also 19, was arrested the day after
and was later quizzed by officers on suspicion of r@pe.
Both players have reportedly now been released on bail
pending further enquiries.
The alleged r@pe reportedly took place on Friday night, with
the alleged victim contacting police and filing a formal complaint hours later.
A police spokesperson told The Sun: 'Officers have arrested
two men following a report of a r@pe.
'A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and
aiding and abetting a r@pe. A second 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion
of r@pe.
'Both men have since been released on police bail.'
A source also told The Sun that police arrived at the
stadium and spoke to one of the players in 'a private room within the
ground'.
They added that he left the club with 'another individual'
and was formally arrested later that night.
A club spokesman told The Sun: 'As the matter is now in the
hands of the police, the Football Club will not be making further comment at
this stage.'
It is not the first time the Premier League has been at
the centre of a police investigation over an alleged r@pe.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, 22, was
charged with attempted r@pe,
assault and coercive behaviour in October 2022.
The case against him was subsequently dropped in February
2023 after key witnesses withdrew. Greenwood denied all the allegations
against him.
After an internal club investigation, the decision was taken
to send Greenwood out on loan to Spanish club Getafe.
