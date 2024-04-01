Former NFL star VONTAE DAVIS is dead



Monday, April 1, 2024 – Former NFL star cornerback Vontae Davis has passed on at the age of 35.

Davis, who played 10 seasons before retiring in 2018 was found dead in a Florida home. WSVN reported that a male body was found at a home owned by Davis' grandmother on Monday, April 1, in Southwest Ranches Florida, which is 30 miles north of Miami.

Police said no foul play is involved and the investigation is ongoing. Davis' former college football coach, Chester Frazier, confirmed the tragedy, saying he would pray for Vontae's family.

Davis started his football career at Dunbar High School in Washington D.C., U.S.A., and was ranked the No. 33 cornerback recruit in the nation. The 5-foot-11 athlete picked Fighting Illini over several colleges and had 139 solo tackles and seven interceptions in three seasons.

Davis was selected as the 25th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and played for the Dolphins, Colts, and Bills. The two-time Pro Bowler has 396 tackles, 22 interceptions, and two sacks. He abruptly retired in the middle of a Bills game in 2018.